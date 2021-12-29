Karagdagang P950-M, ipinagkaloob ng US para sa mga nasalanta ng bagyong Odette

MAYNILA - Nagbigay ng karagdagang donasyong $19 milyon o aabot sa P950 milyon ang Estados Unidos sa Pilipinas bilang tulong sa mga nasalanta ng bagyong Odette.

Inanunsyo ito ni US Embassy Chargé d' Affaires Heather Variava sa isinagawang joint press conference sa Department of Foreign Affairs kasama si Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.

Ayon kay Variava, ito ay upang makatulong sa muling pagbangon ng mga lugar na labis na sinalanta ng bagyo.

"Given the level of destruction and displacement across a large geographic area and multiple provinces as a result of the typhoon, hundreds of thousands are in need of immediate assistance and therefore today I am honoured to share that the United States has announced an additional P950 million, US $ 19 million in humanitarian assistance to help meet the immediate needs of Filipinos affected by typhoon Odette,” aniya.

Nagpaabot din si Variava ng pakikiramay sa mga namatayan dahil sa pananalasa ng bagyo.

"First and foremost, on behalf of the American people we would like to extend our heartfelt sympathy to the millions of Filipinos affected by typhoon Odette specially to those who lost love ones during this terrible storm," aniya.

Dahil sa panibagong donasyon, umaabot na sa $20.2 milyon o higit isang bilyong piso ang halaga ng tulong na ibinibahagi ng Amerika sa Pilipinas.

Ang Amerika na rin ang miyembro ng international community na pinakamalaking kontribusyon sa gobyerno.

Agad nagpasalamat ni Locsin sa Estados Unidos.

"We welcome the urgent action taken by the U.S. government in mobilizing funds and its people to support us in our time of great need. I would like to take this opportunity to express our sincerest gratitude to the U.S. Embassy and the USAID. You are indeed our allies, partners and friends,” ayon sa kalihim.

"Our American partners are now the single largest country contributor to the government’s efforts to help our communities severely impacted by the typhoon begin the process of rebuilding their homes and lives,” dagdag ni Locsin.

Tiniyak naman ni Variava ang patuloy na pagbibigay ng tulong ng Amerika sa Pilipinas.

"We will continue to partner with the Philippines to strengthen natural disaster response and support Filipinos in their recovery efforts."