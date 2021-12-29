Vendors attend to customers, as people flock to buy fireworks and light sparklers in Bocaue, Bulacan on December 28, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA— The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday confirmed 25 cases of fireworks-related injuries in the past week, significantly higher than the same period last year, ahead of the official New Year's celebrations.

The DOH said the 25 cases were recorded from Dec. 21 to 29, over a third of which were from Western Visayas.

The figure is 108 percent higher than the same period last year, when the health department logged 12 cases, the agency said.

Most of the injuries, according to DOH, were from minors aged between 9 and 16.

"While more than half of the cases were blast/burn injuries not requiring amputation, about 28 percent or 7 cases required amputation. Prohibited firecrackers, such as Boga, 5-star, and Piccolo, accounted for the top causes of injuries," the statement read.

DOH also urged the public to celebrate 2022 through "noise and light-producing devices," such as sound systems, bells, and tambourines "to prevent debilitating and life-threatening injuries."

"The public may also opt to participate in community fireworks displays following minimum health protocols to prevent possible superspreader events for COVID-19," the DOH said.

The DOH logged at least 50 cases of fireworks-related injuries by Jan. 1 this year, including a death caused by a stray bullet, as the country battled the pandemic.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III had said Duque said it is 85 percent lower than the 340 cases reported for the same period in 2019.

He added that it is also 89 percent lower than the 5-year average for the same period from 2015 to 2019 although the numbers can change as more reports come in.

