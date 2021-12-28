Concern is growing among medical workers over the rising number of domestic COVID-19 cases, the president of the Philippine College of Physicians acknowledged on Wednesday.

According to Dr. Maricar Limpin, hospitals believe a coronavirus surge is right around the corner.

People take pictures after receiving a dose of Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 on Boracay Island on November 30, 2021. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

“Actually maski iyong sa ngayon na numero pa lang na mahigit 400 medyo nababahala na kami. At iyan ay dahil nakita rin namin, naramdaman na rin namin sa mga ospital lalong lalo na sa emergency room na medyo talagang dumadami iyong COVID-19 cases natin,” Limpin told TeleRadyo on.

“Lahat ng mga tao na nagpapatingin sa emergency room medyo madami-dami na, masmataas na iyong porsyento na nagpa-positive sila sa RT-PCR.”

(More details to follow.)