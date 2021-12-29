President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with some government officials at the Malacañan Palace on Dec. 27, 2021. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo





MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved up to P5,000 gratuity pay for contract of service and job order workers in the government, according to a document that Malacañang released on Wednesday.

These workers do not enjoy benefits accorded to regular workers like economic relief allowances, mid- and year-end bonuses, among others, because “they have no employer-employee relationship with the government,” noted Duterte.

He said the year-end gratuity pay “is a well-deserved recognition of their hard work” in programs that include government's COVID-19 response.

Job order and contract of service workers who have rendered at least 4 months of “actual satisfactory performance of services” and whose contracts are still effective as of Dec. 15 are entitled to the one-time gratuity pay, said Duterte.

Those who rendered less than 4 months of satisfactory performance may also get this benefit “on a pro rata basis,” he said.

There were some 669,000 COS and job order government workers in 2019, said the Civil Service Commission.

The President earlier this week approved a service recognition incentive of up to P10,000 for workers in the executive branch, excluding those whose services are engaged through job orders and contracts of service.