MANILA - Rapid antigen tests have reduced sensitivity in detecting the more transmissible omicron COVID-19 variant, said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), citing early data based on laboratory studies.

The FDA partnered with the US National Institute of Health's RADx program to test patient samples containing the live virus, presently existing omicron variant in patients, and found that "antigen tests do detect the omicron variant but may have reduced sensitivity."

Tests were previously done on rapid antigen tests with 'heat-inactivated' omicron variant samples, which are samples of the virus that are no longer live.

The tests with the heat-treated samples proved that rapid antigen tests detect the omicron variant with similar effectivity as other previously identified variants.

The FDA said that live samples of the virus are 'the best way to evaluate true test performance in the short-term.'

However, preliminary results from laboratory data are not sufficient enough to replace clinical studies done with patients with live virus samples, more of which are presently done.

The FDA recommended the continued use of rapid antigen tests is authorized.

The Department of Health in September released an evidence report that recommends rapid antigen tests be used to initiate contact tracing, surveillance, and clinical management for suspected and probable cases of COVID-19.

Probable cases include individuals who have been in contact with a probable or confirmed COVID-19 case, and those with an onset of anosmia and ageusia or the loss of smell and taste.

Suspect cases are those who have an onset of flu-like symptoms, individuals who reside and/or work in areas with high-risk transmission, and those who reside or have traveled in areas with community transmission.

Rapid antigen tests are also allowed for targeted screening in presumptive outbreaks where RT-PCR test results of a suspect case are not yet available.

The health department also allows its use for local border screening, and international border screening.

The DOH has yet to issue a statement regarding the latest release from FDA as of writing.