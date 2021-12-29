318 pass CPA board exam; 79 hurdle geologist board exam

MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Wednesday that 318 out of 1,454 passed the Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination given this month.

The PRC also said that 79 out of 142 passed the Geologist Licensure Examination given from Dec. 27 to 29.

Patrick Henry Garcia Ludovice of Partido State University-Gao topped the boards with an 82.2 percent score rating.

