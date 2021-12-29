Home  >  News

318 pass CPA board exam; 79 hurdle geologist board exam

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 29 2021 08:22 PM | Updated as of Dec 29 2021 08:31 PM

MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Wednesday that 318 out of 1,454 passed the Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination given this month.

Here are the successful examinees.

The PRC also said that 79 out of 142 passed the Geologist Licensure Examination given from Dec. 27 to 29.

Patrick Henry Garcia Ludovice of Partido State University-Gao topped the boards with an 82.2 percent score rating.

Here are the successful examinees.

