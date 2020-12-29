TESDA opens online course on waste management

Garbage collectors collect trash at the Blumentritt public market in Manila on October 21, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) said Tuesday it launched an online course on waste management to educate more Filipinos on the proper disposal and segregation of garbage.

TESDA said it developed the online course, which is open to the public, in cooperation with the National Solid Waste Management Commission of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

“The free, self-paced course is composed of two units covering the concepts and practices of ecological solid waste management,” TESDA said in a statement.

“It intends to enhance the knowledge, skills and attitudes of the learners on the proper classification, segregation, minimization and disposal of solid wastes,” it said.

The TESDA added that the course would also tackle salient features of Philippine environmental laws.

A certificate and completion can be downloaded for those who will get at least 80 percent in a summative test at the end of the course, TESDA said.

In mid-March, TESDA strengthened its online course program to accommodate a larger number of enrollees after parts of the country were placed on lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Those interested may register on the e-TESDA website or TESDA app.

