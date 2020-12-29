SWS: 91 pct of Pinoy hopeful for New Year as COVID-19 persists; figure lowest since 2009

Catholics celebrate anticipated Simbang Gabi at Baclaran Church in Parañaque City on Dec. 15, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Some 91 percent of Filipinos are hopeful for 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey released by Social Weather Stations (SWS) on Tuesday showed.

The figure is considered lowest by the pollster since 2009, when 89 percent of those surveyed said then that they would enter the New Year with hope.

“This is 5 points down from the 96 percent in 2018 and the lowest since the 89 percent in 2009,” noted the SWS.

Seven percent, meanwhile, of the 1,500 adults interviewed face-to-face on Nov. 21-25, 2020, said they would enter 2021 with fear, up by 3 points from 2019.

The November 2020 survey also found that 83 percent of Filipinos who said they expected a sad Christmas are hopeful for the coming year.

“Among those who expected a happy Christmas, more have hope for the New Year than among those who expected a sad Christmas,” the pollster said.

It added that 89 percent of Filipinos who considered themselves “poor” would welcome the New Year with Hope.

Hope for 2021 rise in Mindanao but falls elsewhere

Majority or 93 percent of Mindanaoans expressed hope for the coming year, up by 3 points from 2019, but hopefulness declined elsewhere, according to the latest poll.

Hopefulness in Balance Luzon fell to 92 percent from 99 percent in 2019. In Metro Manila, it also fell from 96 percent to 90 percent.

The sentiment also slipped in the Visayas by 9 points, from 97 percent in 2019 to only 88 percent this year.

The non-commissioned SWS survey interviewed adult Filipinos, aged 18 years old and above, nationwide — 600 in Balance Luzon and 300 each in Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao, according to the polling station.

The sampling error margins were ±2.5 percent for national percentages, ±4 percent for Balance Luzon, and ±6 percent for Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

