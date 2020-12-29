Sulu mulls lockdown over new COVID-19 variant in nearby Sabah

ABS-CBN/File

MANILA — Sulu province is considering a lockdown and is asking President Rodrigo Duterte to ban Filipinos returning from nearby Sabah, which has reportedly recorded a new, more contagious coronavirus variant first observed in the UK.

Sabah is a major food supplier of the country's southernmost province, and travelers frequently move between the 2 areas, said Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan.

"Anytime, pagkatapos ng meeting namin with the security sector and other members ng Task Force COVID-19 ng Sulu, baka mag-lock down kami para hindi makapasok, sinisuguro natin na hindi

makapasok ang COVID," he said in a public briefing.

(Anytime after our meeting the security task force and other members ng Task Force COVID-19 of Sulu, we may lock down to ensure that the new variant of COVID cannot get here.)



"Kahit na among islands, municipalities dito sa Sulu ay baka i-lockdown muna natin hangga't hindi natin nakikita kung ano ba talaga itong bagong sakit," he added.

(Even among islands, municipalities in Sulu, we may lock them down until we have yet to see what this new variant really is.)

Sulu officials are also asking the President to request a suspension of the return of undocumented workers from Sabah, said Tan.

"Hindi natin alam, baka naman may dala na bagong strain, ng bagong sakit," the governor said.

(We don't know, they can bring the new strain, new disease here.)

Sulu has asked the national government for additional assets to guard the coastline, a machine for COVID-19 testing, and additional supply of food, especially rice, Tan said.

The province has recorded 243 COVID-19 cases, including 12 deaths and 2 active infections, he said.

