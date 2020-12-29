PBA: Greg Slaughter looks to move forward, apologizes to Ginebra management

Ginebra's Greg Slaughter during the team's victory party after the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Greg Slaughter, who famously took a sabbatical from Barangay Ginebra earlier this year, has apologized to the team's management for any misunderstanding that occurred because of his decision.

Slaughter announced in February that his contract with Ginebra had expired and that he intended to "take a break to be able to work on myself in all aspects." He spent most of 2020 in the United States, where he continued to train and even signed with a high-profile agency.

A return to Ginebra seemed to be on the horizon after Slaughter returned to the country in October. In the wake of the Gin Kings' triumph in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, head coach Tim Cone made it clear that bringing Slaughter back was one of their priorities for the next season.

On Tuesday, Slaughter posted an apology on his social media accounts as he clarified his decision to leave the team.

"My intention was purely to improve myself both as a person and as a basketball player," he said. "Basketball has been my life for close to 30 years, and I needed to step away for a while in order to start enjoying the game again."

Mga kabarangay please read: pic.twitter.com/JtzX74u8VN — Greg Slaughter (@GWillSlaughter) December 29, 2020

His brief sabbatical worked wonders, as Slaughter believes himself to be a "better person in all aspects."

However, he also acknowledged that there were some issues as to how he handled his departure.

"My only regret is that the communication between myself and management, particularly Boss RSA (Ramon S. Ang) and Coach Alfrancis Chua, did not go as smoothly as I would have wanted," said Slaughter, referring to the franchise owner and Ginebra's team governor, respectively.

"I want to apologize to them, and the rest of management for any misunderstanding or bad feelings that may have occurred because of my decision," he added.

There were reports in February that a reason for Slaughter's departure was his involvement in trade talks. Chua, also the sports director of San Miguel Corp., said back then a trade was never in the works. He also made it clear that it was Slaughter's responsibility to ask for a contract extension once his deal had expired -- something his Ginebra teammates did.

Slaughter is hopeful that he can smooth things over with Ginebra management and move forward with the team in 2021.

"My only wish now for the coming year is to leave that in the past and have the opportunity to suit up again for the best fans in the world," he said.

"I have learned so much in the past year, and I am excited to show everyone that the next phase of my career will be the best one yet," he added.

Slaughter played six seasons with the Gin Kings, winning four titles with the franchise. He was the PBA Rookie of the Year in 2014, and the Best Player of the Conference in the 2017 PBA Governors' Cup.

