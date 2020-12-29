Parañaque seeks El Shaddai explanation on no-permit Dec. 26 event

Screencap of El Shaddai Family Appointment/Delta Broadcasting System

MANILA - The local government of Parañaque on Tuesday said it has sent a letter to the Catholic charismatic group El Shaddai to explain why it failed to secure a permit for its Family Appointment event held on Dec. 26.

“Itong 26 na-overlooked siguro nila pero yung mga past gatherings nila lahat kumpleto sila sa permit application at inisyuhan ng ating LGU,” said Mayor Edwin Olivarez.

“Sinulatan ng LGU yan para magpaliwanag sila bakit yung mga past gatherings nila nung kanilang family affair kumukuha ng permit itong 26 hindi po sila nakakuha ng permit,” said Olivarez

(We sent them a letter to explain why, in their past family affair gatherings, they secure permits but they failed to do so for Dec. 26.)

The gathering held a day after Christmas drew scores of people to the House of Prayer in Amvel City Ground in Parañaque. The event was livestreamed on Delta Broadcasting System's YouTube page.

Authorities are investigating alleged violations of COVID-19 protocols during the event.

“Initial investigation natin hindi na implement yung physical distancing at merong mga senior at ibang minor na dumating doon,” said Olivarez.

(Initial investigation showed that physical distancing was not implemented and there were seniors and minors who arrived at the event.)

The mayor said once a permit is secured for an event, a task force is sent to the area to monitor and implement guidelines.

In a Dec. 14 resolution, the Philippines' coronavirus task force said religious gatherings in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) shall be allowed up to 30 percent of the seating capacity.

Religious groups should also strictly observe minimum public health standards such as physical distancing and wearing of face masks.

