Parañaque earmarks P250 million for COVID-19 vaccine

MANILA - The Parañaque City government will allocate P250 million for its COVID-19 vaccination program, its mayor said Tuesday, as inoculation against the virus began in parts of the world.

"We will prioritize our frontliners, senior citizens and other vulnerable," Mayor Edwin Olivarez told Teleradyo's "On The Spot."

Some P200 million will be sourced from the 2021 general fund while the remaining P50 million will come from the budget of the local school board, he added.

Olivarez, also chairman of the Metro Manila Council, said most mayors in the Philippine capital had also earmarked funds for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccine next year.

"We are only waiting for guidelines from the DOH (Department of Health) and FDA (Food and Drug Administration) so we can purchase directly to the authorized pharmaceutical companies," he said in Filipino.

In early December, Quezon City said it was raising P1 billion to acquire vaccine for its residents. Manila and San Juan are also looking into spending P1 billion and P50 million for vaccine procurement, respectively, according to news reports.

Metro Manila, home to 12 million people, remains the country's epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis. It has tallied more than 209,000 coronavirus infections, latest data from DOH showed.

Quezon City and Manila have recorded the most COVID-19 infections with over 39,000 and 26,000 cases, respectively.

Meanwhile, Parañaque City has logged 8,049 coronavirus cases, of which 206 have died. Some 7,742 patients have recovered from the disease while 101 are still sick with the virus.

Amid the threat of a coronavirus variant that emerged in the UK, which experts said is more contagious, Olivarez told village chiefs to be vigilant.

"I ordered our village chiefs to keep a close watch on returnees from UK, South Africa, and Europe," he said in Filipino.