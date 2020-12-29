No cop has been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine: PNP

ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - No police officer has received a coronavirus vaccine yet, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Tuesday.

"Wala pa po (Not yet)," PNP spokesperson Police Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana told Teleradyo's "Sakto".

This, after members of President Rodrigo Duterte's security detail had been inoculated with Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine to the dismay of health workers.

The move also blindsided drug regulators and contradicted an earlier government decision to prioritize medical frontliners for vaccination.

Should inoculation start, Usana said they would prioritize police officers serving on the frontline in the fight against the virus.

To date, the police force has tallied nearly 9,000 COVID-19 infections, of which 27 have died. Some 8,580 police personnel have recovered while 340 others remain sick with the virus.

On Monday, government officials revealed that members of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) had gotten COVID-19 shots developed by Chinese drug maker Sinopharm.

"Per our inquiry, members of the Presidential Security Group were the first ones from the AFP who were vaccinated owing to the nature of their mission and function," AFP spokesman Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo had said.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had said unauthorized use of COVID-19 vaccine is illegal.

“As of date, the FDA has not issued any emergency use authorization (EUA) to any vaccine for COVID-19. Without the proper authorization, there is no guarantee on the safety, quality and efficacy of said vaccine as the same has not undergone the required technical evaluation by the FDA," FDA director general Eric Domingo said in a statement.

The agency also maintained that "manufacture, importation, exportation, sale, offering for sale, distribution, transfer, non-consumer use, promotion, advertisement, or sponsorship of any unauthorized vaccine" remain prohibited.