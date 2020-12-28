New LPA spotted off Mindanao

Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA - State weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday it was monitoring a new brewing storm off Mindanao.

The low-pressure area (LPA) is located 1,165 kilometers east of Mindanao as of 6 a.m., weather specialist Ana Clauren told Teleradyo's "Sakto".

The weather disturbance is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) within Tuesday but is unlikely to strengthen to a tropical cyclone, she added.

The LPA's trough or extension, however, may bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Caraga, Davao Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Soccsksargen and Kalayaan Islands

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan continues to affect Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

The rest of Cagayan Valley and Aurora may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the tail-end of frontal system.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may generally have a fair weather with chances of rain because of localized thunderstorms.