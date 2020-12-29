Lawmaker on PACC corruption list: ‘Sana naging maingat sila’

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - One of the lawmakers identified by President Rodrigo Duterte to be allegedly involved in corruption said on Tuesday that the issue hurled against her is an old one that has already been settled.

Occidental Mindoro Rep. Josephine Ramires Sato vehemently denied the accusation that she was among lawmakers who received kickbacks from the government’s public works projects.

“Yan pong isyu na yan, ginamit na nila noong nakaraang eleksiyon, 2019 elections,” said Sato.

(They used that issue against me during the 2019 elections.)

In an interview on ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, Sato said the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and even the Commission on Audit investigated the issue and came out with a report clearing them from allegations of having ghost projects.

“This is an old issue po that has been settled, kaya nagtataka ako,” she said.

Duterte, during his weekly public address, read the names of current and former lawmakers, as well as DPWH district engineers allegedly involved in the scheme.

Sato noted though that Duterte mentioned several times that there was no basis or evidence to support the list prepared by the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC).



“Sana yung PACC who prepared the list, sana naging maingat sila. Kasi parang idineklara kami, wala man lang imbestigasyon at ‘di po sila nagtanong,” she said.

(The PACC who prepared the list should have been careful. We were declared as such even without an investigation. And they did not even ask us.)

Also included in the PACC list were Quezon City 5th District Rep. Alfred Vargas; Bataan 1st District Rep. Geraldine Roman; Northern Samar 1st District Paul Daza; and former Ifugao Rep. Teodoro “Teddy” Baguilat Jr..



“Ako ay susulat ngayong umaga kay Commissioner Belgica just to tell him ano ba ang basehan niya at inilista niya ako when in fact, yang isyu na ‘yan has been settled in 2019,” she said.

(I will write to Commissioner Belgica this morning to ask him what his basis was for including me in the list, when in fact that issue has been settled in 2019.)

RELATED VIDEO: