Filipinos show 'cautious optimism' for 2021: poll

MANILA - Filipinos are cautiously optimistic that 2021 will be "much better" than this year, a Radio Veritas survey released on Monday showed.

Of the 1,200 respondents, 31 percent said they were "very confident" that next year would be a better year, while 48 percent were "confident," according to the survey.

Fourteen percent of respondents said they were "somewhat confident" while 7 percent said that they are not "confident" about what the new year could bring.

"Though still a majority of around 79% (Very Confident & Confident response) remains positive towards the prospects of the New Year, those who feel only CONFIDENT outweighs those who feel VERY CONFIDENT which is indicative of a fairly cautious optimism towards 2021," the study read.

"The experiences brought about by 2020 --- our Taal Volcano Eruption, Typhoons Ambo, Rolly, Siony and Ulysses plus this COVID-19 --- have prompted our respondents to choose a somewhat cautious optimism towards 2021," it added.

The respondents' "hopeful yet guarded and tempered" outlook for 2021 is "coupled with a sense of readiness for possible difficulties and disappointment" next year, it said.

"May this sense of optimism be an outpouring of grace to equip each and every one of us to be aware constantly of God's presence, power and peace," said Fr. Anton CT Pascual, president and CEO of Radio Veritas, a 24-hour Roman Catholic AM station.

"Let us overcome the fear and helplessness during this pandemic crisis and be anointed by the spirit of power, love and wisdom that comes from heaven," he said.

The Radio Veritas survey was conducted from November 20 to December 20, 2020.

