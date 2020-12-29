FDA chief not keen to amend law holding people liable for accepting unregistered vaccines

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — The Food and Drug Administration head on Tuesday reiterated that those who received unregistered COVID-19 vaccines cannot be held accountable under current laws.

Asked if there was a need to amend the law to hold consumers, especially government personnel and officials, liable, FDA Director General Eric Domingo said he would not recommend it.

This after it was revealed that members of the Presidential Security Group were vaccinated against COVID-19 even if there is no registered vaccine yet in the Philippines.

“This is a personal opinion. Parang marami naman na tayong batas. Kung ikaw ay nasa tamang edad at nasa tamang isip at ikaw yung consumer ikaw yung bibili or ikaw magte-take may personal responsibilidad ka na,” Domingo said during a virtual briefing.

(This is a personal opinion. We already have a lot of laws. If you are of the right age and is of sound mind and you are the consumer buying or taking it then you have personal responsibility.)

“Hindi bawat isang mamamayan babantayan natin,” he added.

(We cannot monitor each and every individual.)

Under Republic Act 9711 or the FDA Act of 2009, only those who import, sell and administer unregistered vaccines can be held accountable.

Domingo said he ordered the FDA’s regulatory enforcement unit to investigate what happened and how the PSG got access to unregistered vaccines.

He said it was unlikely that President Rodrigo Duterte himself ordered the unauthorized vaccination.

He said what was clear is that the FDA and the Department of Health were not consulted.

Duterte himself said that a number of people have already been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine of Chinese drug manufacturer Sinopharm. But Sinopharm has not even applied with the FDA.

Domingo also declined to comment on reports that the vaccines were donated.

“I cannot speculate on details I have no information on,” he said.

Asked what could happen if it is true that the PSG personnel themselves administered the vaccine, Domingo said, “Until I get more data more facts I cannot speculate on any liability on anybody.”

In order for an experimental vaccine, like those developed for COVID-19, to be used in the country, it must first get regulatory approval from the FDA. COVID-19 vaccines must also first be cleared by a vaccine experts panel and an ethics review board.