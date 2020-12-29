DFA: 28 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 12,875 on Tuesday as 28 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA reported 10 new recoveries and no new fatality among those infected.

The number of Filipinos currently being treated abroad for the disease is 3,578, as 8,386 of those infected have recovered, while 911 have died.

29 December 2020



Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 788 in the Asia Pacific, 325 in Europe, 2,403 in the Middle East and Africa, and 62 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the COVID-19 has so far sickened 471,526 people. The tally includes 9,162 deaths, 439,106 recoveries, and 23,348 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 81.3 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, with 1.77 million deaths.

