Cabinet official already vaccinated vs COVID-19, says Año

President Rodrigo Duterte presides over the 38th cabinet meeting at the Malacañang Palace on June 10, 2019. Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo

MANILA - A Cabinet official has already been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said Tuesday.

"I only know just know one member of the Cabinet but I can't disclose his identity because I don't want to violate his right to privacy," he told ANC's "Matters of Fact".

Año said he was not privy to what experimental vaccine the Cabinet official received and when the latter had gotten it.

"I'm not sure about the vaccine but I think the President mentioned it was Sinopharm," he said.

Año, also vice chair of the government's pandemic task force, clarified he has yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"I have my own natural vaccine because of the antibodies I developed when I got COVID," he said.

Año first contracted the virus in March, the first member of President Rodrigo Duterte's Cabinet to be infected with COVID-19.

He tested positive again in August and had recovered from his second bout of COVID-19 a month later.