This handout photo taken on Nov. 21, 2023 and received through the US embassy in Manila on Nov. 23 shows a US air force personnel watching two Philippine Air Force FA-50s (L) flying alongside two US Air Force F-15C Eagles over the South China Sea during the joint maritime and air patrols. Airman 1st Class Alexis Redin, US Air Force/AFP

MANILA — The US on Thursday reaffirmed its "ironclad commitments" to the Philippines amid the escalating tensions in the West Philippine Sea and Beijing's recent accusations against Manila.

"Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke today with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo about issues of mutual concern, including ongoing tensions in the South China Sea. Secretary Blinken underscored the United States’ ironclad commitments to the Philippines under our Mutual Defense Treaty," the US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The US State Department also said that the 2 diplomats "exchanged ideas on how to reinforce US-Philippines cooperation in the coming year."

The call between Blinken and Manalo transpired amid China's claim that Philippines should be blamed for the recent tensions in the disputed South China Sea.

China and the Philippines have been pointing fingers at each other over recent incidents in the West Philippine Sea.

Chinese state media recently claimed that the Philippines is repeatedly infringing on China's territory in the South China Sea, spreading false information, and colluding with extraterritorial forces to cause trouble.

China claims practically the whole of the South China Sea, a claim that was rejected by a UN-backed arbitral court in 2016.

Despite this, the Chinese Coast Guard has repeatedly made aggressive moves against Filipino civilian vessels in the West Philippine Sea.