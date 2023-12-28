Traffic starts to build up at NLEX toll plazas

The North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) management is monitoring the traffic situation in toll plazas as many travelers are expected to head home to their provinces ahead of the New Year celebration.

Panoorin: Nagsimula nang bumigat ang daloy ng trapiko sa ilang bahagi ng North Luzon Expressway pasado alas 3. Sa Balintawak Toll Plaza, mahaba ang pila ng mga sasakyan pa-norte.

Sa Bocaue Toll Plaza, nasa 2 km na ang haba papuntang Balintawak exit.

Traffic has started to build up at the Balintawak toll plaza during peak hours, according to NLEX management.

According to Robin Ignacio, head of the Traffic NLEX Operations Department, the slight build up of traffic started Wednesday.

More than two kilometers of traffic build up was observed Thursday afternoon at the Bocaue Toll Plaza, according to Ignacio.

One of the reasons for the traffic build-up, according to Ignacio, is that many have started to go to Bocaue to buy firecrackers.

Ignacio said most of the travelers are northbound, indicating that they have already started to head back to their provinces in the north for the New Year celebration.

“Talagang ini-expect namin itong last few days before matapos ang taon talagang ini-expect namin na ganito na karami ang mga bumabyahe na gumagamit ng NLEX at SCTEX,” Ignacio said.

NLEX has deployed additional personnel composed of toll tellers, patrol crews, and incident response teams to assist motorists.

Tow trucks have been increased for free towing services for class 1 vehicles.

Free towing will be implemented starting Saturday at 6 a.m. until 6 a.m. on January 2.

NLEX management expects around 10 to 15 percent increase in the volume of vehicles. This is around 30,000 additional vehicles, according to Ignacio.