Tagaytay thumbs down mandatory masking in public

People enjoy the view at the Tagaytay Picnic Grove on September 22, 2020 as the city reopens to tourism with the strict implementation of health and safety protocols. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The local government of Tagaytay is not looking to impose the mandatory wearing of face masks in public even as flu and COVID cases rise this holiday season.

“Kahit may bagong strain, wala pa kami doon, dahil malakas ang hangin eh. I don’t think sa experience namin, not that strict pagdating sa face mask,” said Tagaytay City Mayor Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said in a televised briefing.

Over half a million tourists flocked to Tagaytay during Christmas, with a bigger number expected the for New Year celebration.

“Last Christmas more than 500,000 yung estimate na pumasok sa amin dahil grabe po, puno ang mga restaurants and hotels, rooms, bed and breakfast, inns,” Tolentino said.

Tolentino, meanwhile, says it will continue to implement its firecracker ban in Tagaytay for the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“Kahapon lang tinurn down ko yung 3 requests from hotels for fireworks display. Ayaw talaga namin. May ina-allow kami na ordinary days, kapag may requests, during weddings. So far wala namang nag-aapply for weddings,” he said.

The mayor meanwhile asked the public for understanding as the construction of the Tagaytay flyover continues to cause heavy traffic in the area.

“Mayroong portion na mabigat ang traffic dahil merong portion na sinimulan na ang flyover so konting tiis lang po doon. But on other parts meron naman maming binuksang bypass, sa portion ng Alfonso, Nasugbu, adjacent municipalities,” the mayor said, as he advised the public to come early to avoid the expected heavy volume of vehicles going to Tagaytay for New Year’s Eve.