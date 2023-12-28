Tacloban case vs Pura Luka Vega dismissed

MANILA — A complaint filed in Tacloban City against controversial drag artist Pura Luka Vega in relation to a remix performance of the sung Catholic prayer “Ama Namin” has been dismissed.



ABS-CBN News obtained a copy of the 4-page resolution dated November 13, charging Pura, whose real name is Amadeus Fernando Pagante, of violating provisions of Article 201 of the Revised Penal Code in relation to Section 6 of Cybercrime Prevention Act.



The pastor who charged Pura accused them of being “liable for having performed in theater and exhibited indecent and immoral acts by mocking, insulting, and disrespecting and insinuating that Jesus Christ is a gay and singing in a manner offensive, unacceptable and outrageous to his religion, religious beliefs and faith.”



In their recital which video circulated on social media, Pura is seen in an outfit resembling Jesus Christ while singing “Ama Namin” in a punk rock version.



The resolution, signed by City Prosecutor Ma. Liza Miscala-Jorda, stated that “the intent on the part of the person is taken into consideration, and taken as whole, the performance in question has serious literary, artistic or scientific value.”



The resolution noted that the complaint failed to prove that the material is obscene and the respondent sold, exhibited, published, or have away such material.



“For reasons stated and for lack of probable cause, this case is recommended dismissed,” part of the resolution read.



Pura told ABS-CBN News they were not aware of the case in Tacloban and only received a resolution from the Prosecutor’s Office recently.



“Happy na ako na out of the 7 cases filed against me, including an NBI subpoena from Bro. Eddie Villanueva, at least one had a resolution,” Pagante said in a text message to ABS-CBN News.



Pura has received a firestorm of criticisms and has been declared persona non grata — through non-binding resolutions — in several provinces, cities, and towns calling their “Ama Namin” drag performance “blasphemous and a disrespect to the religion.”



Several charges were filed against them in the cities of Manila, Quezon, and Pasay.