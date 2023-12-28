MANILA — SMNI asked the Court of Appeals (CA) on Thursday to stop the National Telecommunications Commission from implementing a 30-day suspension of the network over alleged franchise violations.



SMNI legal officers Mark Tolentino and Rolex Suplico — who also host programs in the network — sought a temporary restraining order at the CA office in Manila.



Their petition claimed that the NTC violated the constitution in ordering the suspension based on a resolution of the House of Representatives.

The SMNI legal officers said the suspension violated the due process clause of the Constitution and the separation of powers between the executive and legislative as the NTC "surrendered" its quasi-judicial powers to the House.

The House in its hearings found that the network violated its franchise thrice with its alleged failure to obtain congressional consent for the change of ownership of its shares of stock, alleged failure to distribute 30 percent of its ownership to the public, and failure to fulfill its responsibility to the public when it allegedly spread misinformation and threats.

The last ground stemmed from complaints of lawmakers over SMNI reports that House Speaker Martin Romualdez had P1.8 billion in travel funds which were later found to be false, as well as the supposed threats against Rep. France Castro by former President Rodrigo Duterte. Both were aired on the network.

"[Ang] ginawa nila sinara nila kami, sinupil nila ang aming karapatan sa malayang pamamahayag without giving us our day in court. Kung ito ay mangyayari sa SMNI ito ay maaaring mangyari maski kanino man dito ngayon sa press conference na ito," Suplico said.

He added that the suspension of SMNI operations had a "chilling effect" on the rest of the media.



"Kakabahan ka na. Bawal pala mag-criticize sa office of the Speaker. 'Yun ang ano eh. Bawal pala mag-criticize sa members ng Kamara 'yun ang epekto ng ginawang pagbubusal sa SMNI bawal pala mag-criticize eh pera ng pamahalaan 'yun eh, pera ng taong bayan 'yun eh," Suplico said.

Tolentino meanwhile pointed out that they had been suspended even though their separate case before the NTC had not yet been heard.



"'Yung kaso ng NTC pending pa yun, so iba yung kaso ng SMNI doon sa kaso ng NTC kasi we were given 15 days to file our response sa NTC. But ang problema nito binigyan kami ng pagkakataon na mag-respond but may suspension na," Tolentino said.

"In this case, that is a grave violation ng ating Saligang Batas 'yung tinatawag na grave abuse of discretion amounting to lack or excess of jurisdiction so wala silang jurisdiction na ginagawa nito inaabuso po nila 'yung kapangyarihan nila," he said.

Suplico accused the NTC of "punishing" the network when the issue only involves a few of its programs, namely "Laban Kasama ang Bayan" hosted by Jeffrey Celiz and Lorraine Badoy, and "Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa" with Duterte.



"Bakit ang buong network ay pinarusahan, 'di ba dapat ang kasalanan ni Pedro kay Pedro lang ? 'Di mo sabihin na buong network ay may kasalanan," Suplico said.



SMNI continues to operate in the digital space while it is absent from the broadcast space.

