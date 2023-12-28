MANILA - Transport and commuter groups have filed an urgent motion at the Supreme Court to prevent the enforcement of a requirement in the PUV Modernization Program.

The groups, led by Atty. Neri Colmenares, submitted a 16-page "Extremely Urgent Motion" to urge the Supreme Court to promptly issue a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against the mandated franchise consolidation, which involves consolidating jeepney franchises into a single cooperative or corporation before the December 31 deadline.



The supplemental motion states: "The petitioners likewise pray for the immediate issuance of a TRO to prevent the grave and irreparable injury that the petitioners, the jeepney drivers and operators, their families, the commuters and the public in general will suffer. The world will not end if this Honorable Court will restrain the assailed orders’ implementation during the short period that the Court is considering herein petition. However, millions of drivers, operators and their families, as well as commuters all over the country will experience a severe impact on their income and livelihood should the franchise of thousands of PUV operators be cancelled on January 1, 2024."



With only three days left before the deadline, the petitioners emphasized its impact on jeepney drivers and commuters.



"Sana ay makapaglabas na ng TRO ang Korte Suprema dahil ang pinangangambahan natin dito kapag hindi nagkaroon ng TRO ay magkakaroon talaga ng malaking epekto pagpasok ng January," said PISTON Chairperson Modesto "Ka Mody" Floranda.



They initially filed a petition for a TRO on December 20, but the Supreme Court has not reached a decision.



"Kung i-suspend niyo ang cancellation ng franchise sa January 1, hindi naman magugunaw ang mundo. Pero kapag kinansela ninyo ang prangkisa sa January 1, iyon ang paggunaw ng mundo ng madaming driver, operator, at pamilya nila at parang mga pasahero at mga commuter," said the petitioners' legal counsel Neri Colmenares



The Supreme Court instructed the Department of Transportation and LTFRB to submit comments on the petition within 10 days.

Korte Suprema, wala pang inilalabas na TRO laban sa konsolidasyon ng mga prangkisa na isa sa mga requirement sa ilalim ng PUV Modernization Program.



The petitioners hope that the Supreme Court will promptly issue a TRO due to the significant number of jeepney drivers and commuters affected.



They also cited concerns about the LTFRB's Memorandum Circular, pointing out that many routes still lack a route rationalization plan, indicating imbalances in the number of jeepneys on different routes.