'Pailaw' still allowed for New Year: DILG

MANILA — Filipinos can still use some fireworks in greeting the New Year.

This was the clarification of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in light of the ban on individual and household use of firecrackers under Executive Order 28.

According to DILG Undersecretary Lord Villanueva, pyrotechnic devices that are not firecrackers or those called “pailaw” can still be used at home.

These include sparklers, luces, fountain, jumbo regular and special, mabuhay, roman candle, trompillo, airwolf, whistle device, and butterfly, as enumerated under Republic Act 7183 or An Act Regulating the Sale, Manufacture, Distribution and Use of Firecrackers and other Pyrotechnic Devices.

On the other hand, firecrackers that explode should only be used in community fireworks displays as stated in EO 28 which was implemented in 2017 under former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Firecrackers should only be used now within a community fireworks display,” Villanueva said. “Since 2017, over 1,210 LGUs have issued ordinances in order to implement this.”

Penalties will depend on the local government unit’s specific ordinance.

“Under an ordinance, a city has the power to impose a criminal penalty and usually this is a few months imprisonment or a fine,” Villanueva stated.

“The majority of LGUs nag-issue na rin ng ganitong restriction.”

LGUs may also opt to implement a ban even on the use of fireworks.

“That’s within the power of the local government if they want to be strict,” Villanueva added.