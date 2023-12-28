Revelers light firecrackers as dancers perform a dragon dance during the Chinese New Year's eve celebration in Binondo, the Chinatown district of Manila, on Feb. 4, 2019. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday reminded the public to refrain from buying firecrackers online, which could pose safety hazards.

Firecrackers purchased online could ignite and cause accidents during delivery, noted Col. Jay Guillermo, chief of the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group's cyber response unit.

He added that unlike online firecracker sellers, physical stores have to secure permits and pass inspections.

"Wala pong authorized ng gobyerno na magbenta ng paputok dahil ang iniisip po natin dito…is yung seguridad ng mga bumibili at saka yung mga taong madadaanan ng paputok kung saan man ninyo dadalhin," Guillermo said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

"Bawal po ‘yan… Kailangan n’yo pong pumunta sa physical store para sigurado po kayo doon sa binibili n’yo," he advised the public.

At least three online firecracker sellers have been arrested since December 19, the police official said.