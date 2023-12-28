More buses deployed ahead of New Year festivities

MANILA — Some bus lines on Thursday deployed additional buses from Metro Manila to accommodate the influx of passengers heading to provinces to celebrate the new year.

Booking for slots in the extra bus trips are on a first-come, first-served basis, operators said.



These include bus lines operating at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) with units bound for Bicol provinces.



“May masasakyan pa sila. Ang ticket ngayon is daily basis. Wala na tayong advanced booking… Siyempre agahan ng mananakay para makakuha ng vacant slot,” ticket seller Jasper Abejo advised passengers.



A bus line in Cubao, Quezon City bound for northern Luzon provinces, meanwhile, will accept only walk-in passengers on December 30 and 31.



“‘Yung 30 at 31 puro walk-in na kami, depending sa availability ng bus... Konting tiyaga…ia-accommodate natin lahat basta may bus na available,” Officer-in-Charge Rodel Almarez said.



More than 93,000 passengers have passed through PITX on Thursday as of 5 p.m., according to PITX corporate affairs officer Kolyn Calbasa.

She expects the passenger volume to hit around 150,000 by the end of the day.

More passengers are expected at PITX on Friday, the last workday before the New Year’s Eve, and on Saturday.



Security remained tight at PITX on Wednesday. Security personnel confiscated knives, butane gas, and firecrackers from passengers. The PITX management reminded passengers that bringing deadly weapons, flammable, radioactive and toxic substances at the airport is strictly prohibited.