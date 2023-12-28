LTO suspends license of taxi driver in viral overcharging video

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has issued a 90-day preventive suspension on the license of a taxi driver caught in a viral video charging a P10,000 fare to a foreign tourist at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

In the show-cause order (SCO) issued to the taxi driver, LTO chief Vigor D. Mendoza II said the driver was ordered to explain the alleged overcharging.

Mendoza said the driver violated at least three provisions of the Joint Administrative Order 2014-01 on overcharging passengers, discourtesy and arrogance to passengers, and violation of the franchise.

“Under the guidance of Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista, we are now coordinating with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board on the sanctions that may be imposed on the operator of the taxi,” said Mendoza.

Bautista earlier said the entire fleet of the taxi company that owns the cab will be barred from operating at the NAIA.

Mendoza said the probe led to the identification of the taxi through CCTV footage.

The taxi was seen in parking area of the taxi company in Valenzuela City. Based on the statement of the operator after the video went viral, the driver went on vacation in his province.

The driver did not report for work since he last appeared to remit his earnings to the taxi owner on Dec. 19. He is believed to have gone into hiding.

“We are now coordinating with the Philippine National Police and our local offices to locate this man. Hindi tayo papayag na palampasin na lang ang ginawa niya dahil nagdulot ito ng kahihiyan sa ating bansa, at sa lahat ng Pilipino,” said Mendoza.