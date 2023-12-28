4-year-old swallows watusi; firework-related injuries climb to 88: DOH

Revelers light up firecrackers to welcome 2018 in Titay, Zamboanga Sibugay on Jan. 1, 2018. Firecrackers and pyrotechnics are still used during the new year despite an executive order banning its usage in households and places of residence. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Health on Thursday reported the first case of watusi ingestion case this holiday season, as injuries related to fireworks reached 88 in total, 4 days before the New Year.

A 4-year old boy from Calabarzon accidentally swallowed watusi at home, the DOH said in its seventh day of monitoring for fireworks-related injuries.

Watusi is deadly when ingested as it contains yellow phosphorous, potassium chlorate, potassium nitrate, and TNT or trinitrotoluene, an explosive. Children often mistake the small, brightly colored firework for candy, the health department said.

Those who accidentally ingest watusi should be immediately brought to the hospital, DOH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said.

“Wag pipiliting magsuka ang pasyente. Pero bigyan siya ng egg white. Ito ang bumabalot sa yellow phosphorous. Nababalutan niya ang lason. Pag nabalutan siya ng egg white, mas nadaling tanggalin. Hindi dapat tinatanggal sa bahay. Kaya una bigyan ng egg white pero dalhin sa ospital.” he said.

Watusi can also get lodged in the eye. If this happens, the DOH advises to immediately wash the eye with clean water for at least 15 minutes and to keep eyelids open while seeking medical assistance.

Of the 88 total injuries logged all over the country, around 30 percent came from Metro Manila. Other regions with the highest number of cases include Central Luzon, Ilocos Region, Bicol Region, Davao Region and Soccsksargen.

Majority of the injuries involved males who actively lit firecrackers at home or on the streets, the DOH noted.

These injuries were caused by what is considered as illegal firecrackers or those that are highly explosive.

The DOH earlier said that whether legal or not, all firecrackers could cause the same degree of damage, some of which have resulted in the amputation of body parts.

Watch more News on iWantTFC