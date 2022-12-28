Watch more News on iWantTFC

Just a couple days before Philippine Consul General Elmer Cato left for his new post in Milan, Italy, New York City Mayor Eric Adams sent his congratulations to the Filipino diplomat with a citation of honor for completing his service in the Big Apple.

The citation applauds Cato's achievements and work 'to fortify the ties between our nations and address important issues that impact people in the five boroughs and beyond, including New York city's effort to come back stronger from the pandemic and combat the rise in anti-Asian bias fueled by COVID-19 misinformation.'

In return, Cato sent a certificate of recognition to Adams through the Mayor's Asian Affairs Advisory member, Potri Ranka Manis. Adams was recognized for 'his outstanding leadership that opened the door for stronger collaboration between New York City and the Philippine consulate general as demonstrated by the historic raising of the flag of the Republic of the Philippines in Bowling Green and efforts to address concerns of members of the Filipino community.'

New York State Assembly Member Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas also presented the outgoing consul general with a citation of honor for his efforts in addressing incidents of violence and anti-Asian hate crimes involving Filipinos.

"He's done a lot of work around anti-Asian hate, calling that out," Gonzalez-Rojas noted. "He's made sure that people at the frontlines, many of our Filipino health workers, were being cared for and when (Hurricane) 'Aida' happened, he made sure that the Filipino Americans, the Filipino nationals got access to services."

Cato said he was really touched by the gesture.

"Siyempre galing akong Libya, pagdating ko pa lang, yan na ang sumalubong sa akin – from one conflict zone to another. But the third pillar of Philippine foreign policy is assistance to nationals. It's really important to assure people that the Consulate is there for them," he said.

(I came from Libya and when I got here, that was what I encountered - from one conflict zone to another.)

Cato added that while there is a downtrend in the number of cases related to anti-Asian hate and criminality, Fil-Ams should remain vigilant and not let their guard down.

"Napakalalaki ng Filipino population natin dito. We just need to organize, educate the rest of our kababayan. We could play an active role in local politics and we hope to see more Filipino Americans assume electoral office in New York and other parts of the US."

(Our Filipino population here is huge.)

Steven Raga recently became the first Fil-Am to be elected to the New York State Assembly.

Gonzalez-Rojas said that with Raga taking over her district, the Fil-Am's growing political power will be key in getting issues such as violence and anti-Asian hate crimes addressed by city and state officials.

"I'm so honored to have lost it to the first Filipino American in the state Assembly so we voted him in, right? This community voted him in. What I would ask is that people support him because he will be fighting. It is very difficult to fight for your community in a body of 150 other assembly members," she said.

Cato believes that he was leaving his post with assurance that the Filipino community is in good hands with Fil-Ams in the city and state governments.