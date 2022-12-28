The BOC-Port of Clark turned over 1,634 grams of illegal drugs with an estimated value of P11.274 million to the PDEA on December 27. Bureau of Customs

The Bureau of Customs (BOC)-Port of Clark said it turned over 1,634 grams of illegal drugs with an estimated value of P11.274 million to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) on December 27.

Customs personnel discovered the packs of "shabu" (methamphetamine hydrochloride) in a shipment declared to contain shoes, that arrived on November 17 from Kempton Park, South Africa.

The BOC said employees conducted an X-ray inspection and PDEA K-9 sweeping to confirm the presence of illegal drugs.

Transparent packs of white crystalline substances were found wrapped in black duct tape and concealed inside the lining of five handbags.

Samples were taken and turned over to PDEA for chemical laboratory analysis which confirmed the substance as shabu.

Port Collector John Simon issued a Warrant of Seizure and Detention against the shipment, the BOC said.