MMDA braces for heavy post-holiday traffic on Jan. 3

Heavy traffic builds up near the corner of Quezon Avenue and Araneta Avenue in Quezon City during the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2022 Parade of Stars on December 21, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Wednesday said it is ready for the expected heavy traffic on Metro Manila’s main thoroughfares after the holiday season.

Frisco San Juan Jr., MMDA's deputy chairperson, said they expect heavy vehicle volume by January 3, when offices and schools are to resume operations following the Christmas holiday and the long New Year weekend.

San Juan added that they are currently coordinating with the Department of Transportation, Department of Public Works and Highways, and private bus companies to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

"Ang buhos ng sasakyan syempre sa darating na Martes sapagkat sa Lunes ay holiday po, walang pasok ang mga opisina ng pamahalaan. Simula naman ng pasok ng mga private companies at saka ibang mga eskwelahan ay magsisimula sa January 3," said the official during a televised briefing.

"Nakahanda na tayo dyan dahil taon-taon yan ay pinaghahandaan,” he added.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority earlier said traffic volume in EDSA has surpassed its pre-pandemic numbers, with nearly half a million vehicles traveling the main thoroughfare daily.