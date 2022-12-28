Courtesy: Office of the Press Secretary

MANILA — Former Customs Deputy Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno has been chosen as the new administrator of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), Malacañang said on Wednesday.

Nepomuceno took his oath of office before Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, based on photos released by the Office of the Press Secretary.

In 2017, then-Sen. Panfilo Lacson accused Nepomuceno and another Customs official of receiving "tara" or bribe money.

Despite the allegation, former President Rodrigo Duterte reappointed Nepomuceno to his post, with then-Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque saying that the BOC executive was cleared of corruption allegations.

“These two officials were found not to be in any way involved in the P6.4-billion scandal," Roque had said in a November 2017 Palace briefing, referring to the smuggling of a shabu shipment through the port of Manila in May, which had triggered legislative inquiries.

Meantime, Angelito Magno and Glenn Ricarte were also appointed as assistant directors in the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Magno used to serve as the chief of the NBI’s Special Action Unit, while Ricarte headed the NBI’s Intellectual Property Rights Division.