MANILA — A low pressure area will stir rains over areas still reeling from Christmas Day floods, the state weather bureau said Wednesday.

The LPA was spotted 475 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao Del Sur at 3 a.m., PAGASA weather forecaster Veronica Torres said.

While the LPA is unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 to 48 hours, it will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Palawan, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Davao Region, Torres told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

The weather system may spawn floods and landslides, the weather agency warned on Tuesday.

A shearline, or area where cold and warm air meet and form rain clouds, also unleashed floods and landslides over the weekend in the central and southern Philippines, as the country prepared for a long Christmas holiday.

The death toll from the flooding has hit 25 as of Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the amihan or northwest monsoon is affecting Luzon and will bring cloudy skies with rains over Cagayan, the Cordilleras, Aurora, Quezon, and Bicol Region on Wednesday, PAGASA's Torres said.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy skies with light rains, she said.

