Firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices are being sold at the Divisoria market, Manila on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2020. Use of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices shall be confined only to authorized community fireworks displays according to the Manila City local government. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — A group of private hospitals is on alert for more possible fireworks-related injuries during the New Year celebrations.

According to Dr. Jose Rene De Grano, president of Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc, there are now a number of firecracker blast injuries reported in the country.

"Most of our hospitals, especially the private hospitals, are on alert especially on the New Year's Eve," he told ANC's "Rundown" on Wednesday.

"Kita niyo naman there are a lot of victims already right now. We are expecting more in the coming days," he continued.

Latest data from the Department of Health showed the country has logged 32 fireworks-related injuries from Dec. 21 to 28.

The tally is 39 percent higher compared to what was reported in the same period last year, the DOH said.

"All our healthcare workers are prepared, especially in the emergency rooms, the surgeons for these eventualities," De Grano said.

Government hospitals are already on code white alert for the holiday season. This is declared during national events, holidays, or celebrations that may cause mass casualties or emergencies.