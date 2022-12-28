Police officers secure the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Pasay City on December 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Illegal recruitment of Filipinos has remained the main challenge that the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) continues to combat this year, an official said on Wednesday.

Undersecretary Eduardo Jose De Vega of the DFA's Migrant Workers' Affairs said they had to repatriate hundreds of Filipinos who were victims of illegal trafficking mostly reported in Southeast Asia.

"[Sila ay] mga pinangakuan ng trabaho bilang kunwari data encoder; iyon pala pagdating doon hindi data encoder – ginagawang POGO, illegal scammers ganoon; tapos minsan sinasaktan kung hindi sila nakakuha ng kliyente," said De Vega during a televised briefing.

"Kung puwede po nananawagan po kami sa ating mga kababayan na gumamit ng tamang recruitment process ‘no, dumaan sa POEA para lalo kayong mabigyan ng proteksiyon, mas mapabilis ‘yung inyong pag-uuwi kung kailangan," he added.

The Senate is also helping address the circumstance, he said, thanking Senator Risa Hontiveros.

He also expressed his gratitude to the government of Laos and Cambodia which have helped in rescuing victims of illegal trafficking.

The Department of Migrant Workers last month said it is looking into a supposed human trafficking scheme wherein Chinese companies are allegedly recruiting Filipinos to work in Cambodia and Laos for cryptocurrency scams.

Before this, the Philippine government rescued at least 12 Filipinos from a syndicate operating in Myanmar.

