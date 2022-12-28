NDRRMC: 10 injured, 25 missing; 105,971 families affected

MANILA — The death toll from Christmas season floods in central and southern Philippines rose to 29 on Wednesday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

In its 6 p.m. report, the NDRRMC said 18 deaths were reported in Northern Mindanao, 6 in the Bicol Region, 3 in Eastern Visayas, and 2 in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

The NDRRMC, however, has validated only 4 casualties so far.

The floods also injured 10 people, and left 25 others missing.

A total of 105,971 families or 407,224 individuals were affected by the floods. Among the affected regions are Mimaropa, Bicol region, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Caraga Region and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Majority of the affected families are from Caraga region, Bicol region, Eastern Visayas and Northern Mindanao.

Of the affected families, 21,763 or 86,337 individuals remain in 314 evacuation centers in Mimaropa, Caraga region, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Davao Region.

Four bridges and two roads remain unpassable, while 124 roads and 9 bridges are now passable.

The floods also damaged a total of 3,291 houses in the affected regions, majority of which were reported in Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao and Caraga region.

A total of 9,195 farmers and fisherfolk, mostly from Bicol region and Northern Mindanao, were affected by the floods. Damage to agriculture has reached over P206.4 million.

The floods also caused P51.5 million worth of damage to infrastructure.

Gingoog and the province of Misamis Occidental have been placed under a state of calamity due to floods.

The weather turned bad as the disaster-prone nation of 110 million people prepared for a long Christmas holiday.

Millions of people travel to their hometowns for family reunions during this period.

The Philippines is ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change.

Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

RELATED VIDEO