After COVID lockdowns, Ombudsman exceeds number of cases filed before Sandiganbayan

MANILA -- After several lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the past two years, the Office of the Ombudsman has filed a total of 209 cases before the Sandiganbayan this year, as of September 30, 2022.

In a compilation of statistics on cases prepared by the anti-graft court, the total cases in 2022 was higher compared to the 163 cases filed in 2021 and 117 cases filed in 2020, at the height of government offices shutdowns due to the pandemic.

The pandemic numbers of the Ombudsman are the lowest since 2007 when only 93 cases were filed.

The Sandiganbayan is currently handling 2,956 cases while 597 cases were disposed, as of January 1, 2022.

Since its founding in 1979, the Sandiganbayan has handled a total of 37,772 cases, mostly graft and malversation cases.