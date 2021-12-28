MANILA -- Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected in the next 24 hours in some areas that were battered by typhoon Odette, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday.

In an advisory, PAGASA said a shear line will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains to Eastern Visayas, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains can also be expected in the Davao Region, Quezon, Orinetal Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and the rest of Bicol Region and Caraga.

According to the state weather bureau, this means that isolated to scattered flash floods and rain-induced landslides are likely in areas highly susceptible to these hazards.

Parts of central and southern Philippines are still reeling from the effects of typhoon Odette, which is estimated to have claimed at least 378 lives.

Data from the Department of Agriculture showed that Odette's damage to Philippine agriculture sector is now at least P6 billion.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development has also reported that over 506,000 have been damaged and destroyed by the super typhoon across Regions 4B, 6, 7, 8, and 13.

--with reports from Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News