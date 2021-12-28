Robredo seeks relocation of Odette victims in Dinagat Islands

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo continued her relief efforts for Typhoon Odette victims in the Dinagat Islands where she sought to secure relocation and housing for those who lost their homes.

"'Yung mga nasıraan ng bahay na nasa danger zones, rather than i-allow silang mag-rebuild doon na ma-e-endanger ulit 'yung buhay nila, magpoprovide 'yung provincial government ng relocation site para mas maayos na 'yung mga bahay na matatayo," Robredo said.

(Those who lived and lost their homes in danger zones should not rebuild their houses in the same area where they may be endangered again. The provincial government should provide relocation sites.)

Robredo said that she is ready to partner with Dinagat Islands Governor Kaka Bag-ao to make this a reality.

Robredo said providing safer relocation sites has been done by the Office of the Vice President (OVP) for those displaced by the Marawi siege, and typhoons Rolly and Ulysses.

"Ito ay private funds ng mga partner ng OVP and sinabi ko kay Gov. Kaka na willing kaming makipagpartner with the provincial government tapos magdala ng mga donors na mga private dito para matulungan talaga 'yung lalawigan," she added.

(These are private funds of OVP partners, and we can work with Gov. Kaka to bring the help of these donors to them.)

Robredo said Bag-ao mentioned a 5-hectare land that may be used for this purpose.

Robredo said relief efforts in the Dinagat Islands remains a challenge as the province does not have an airport, and logistics rely heavily on sea travel.

Robredo visited Dinagat Islands for the second time on Tuesday, after her visit in Tubigon, Bohol, earlier the same day.

"'Yung wish natin na mapabilis, mapabilis ‘yung rehab efforts natin kasi ‘yun naman ‘yung pinaka-importante, ‘di ba. Ang pinakaimportante na kumakain ‘yung mga tao, na ligtas sa sakit, tapos may bubong na na titirhan. So, sisiguraduhin natin na kahit limited ‘yung ating, ‘yung ating resources, sisiguraduhin natin na ma-channel din dito, na ito ‘yung mahirap puntahan eh," Robredo said.

(We hope to rehabilitate faster, to secure their health and their homes. Despite our limited resources, we will make sure they are channeled to here, however hard it is to reach.)

Robredo brought with her more food supplies for the residents of Dinagat Islands with the help of several Navy vessels, the Coast Guard, and other private groups.