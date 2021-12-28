PNP: No looting complaints in typhoon-hit areas

MANILA - The Philippine National Police said on Tuesday it has yet to receive reports of looting in areas hit by Typhoon Odette.

PNP spokesperson Roderick Alba said that although law enforcers have received information about potential looting, no one has yet to come forward to complain about these alleged incidents, particularly in Bohol and Siargao.

The statement came after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered government agencies to look into alleged looting in typhoon-hit areas.

"Ngayon po sa instruction ng ating pangulo, kami naman po ay alam namin na maging positive ang epekto ng ayuda na binibigay ng ating national government that could address itong sinasabi nating looting incidents," he said.

(With our president's instructions, we know that the national government's assistance could help address these alleged looting incidents.)

Alba added that "due consideration" may be given to those caught looting in areas hit by the typhoon. But once government aid has reached these places, those who continue to resort to criminality will be dealt with.

"There will be no excuses for it kasi apektado po, it should be fair yung distribution ng ating ayuda," Alba said. "Kung may mag-take advantage, they will be dealt with properly according to our procedure under our laws."

(There will be no excuses for it because it will affect the distribution of aid. The distribution of aid should be fair. If someone will take advantage, they will be dealt with properly according to our procedure under our laws.)

He added that the PNP has already deployed land, air, and water assets to help with government's typhoon response. Law enforcers will also help with the distribution of cash aid to residents affected by Odette.