'PhilHealth holiday' leaves members worried

The facade of the PhilHealth Head Office in Pasig City on September 5, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Senior citizen Prescilla Evangelista gamely showed her new PhilHealth ID which she hopes to use in the event that she will get sick and hospitalized.

Just a stone’s throw away from her, is the cart of street food vendor Abril Mecano, who has availed her PhilHealth benefits multiple times. Mecano said that because of PhilHealth, their hospital bills exceeding to P10,000 were reduced to P500.

Both Evangelista and Mecano, however, are worried about reports that a number of private hospitals will observe a “PhilHealth holiday,” in protest of the agency’s reported failure to reimburse their decades-old claims amounting to billions of pesos.

Some hospitals will also disengage from PhilHealth starting next year.

“Yung PhilHealth isa rin sa nakaka-ano ng gastos lalo na sa mga hospital. malaking tulong po yang PhilHealth, kaya sana. Kasi hindi natin alam 'di ba? Kunwari bukas o sa makalawa madisgrasya tayo, paano pag walang PhilHealth?” Mecano said.

“Mahirap sa ngayon (magbayad sa ospital) lalo na sa pandemic. Eh walang income ang mga tao. 'Yung mga anak namn, bago lang nakapasok sa trabaho,” Evangelista said.

Far Eastern University-Dr. Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation in Quezon City, Iloilo Mission Hospital; St Paul’s Hospital of Iloilo; Iloilo Doctors’ Hospital; Medicus Medical Center; The Medical City of Iloilo; Qualimed Hospital Iloilo; and Metro Iloilo Hospital and Medical Center have announced that they will no longer renew their partnership with PhilHealth.

Dr. Maricar Limpin, president of the Philippine College of Physicians, said they cannot blame private hospitals for planning a “PhilHealth holiday.” Doctors cannot also be paid by hospitals unless the agency settles the facilities’ reimbursement claims.

A PhilHealth holiday, she said, also has its effect on the people and medical practitioners.

“Ang pinaka-effect lang, kung maho-hospitalize tapos 'yung ospital hindi tatanggap ng PhilHealth, then may option 'yung pasyente na lumipat sa iba. At maaring hindi na kami 'yung doctor na titingin sa kanila,” Limpin said.

“Kawawa 'yung mga tao. Kasi kung wala na silang mga pera, papano sila magpapatingin? Ang mangyayari hindi na sila matitingnan. Except maybe ang option na lang ay pumunta doon sa mga government hospitals," she added.

Senators took turns in castigating PhilHealth for what they see as weak agency leadership. What PhilHealth needs, they said, is a finance, accounting and fund management expert as a leader.

“What is wrong with PhilHealth? Everything. First, it should be headed by somebody who knows accounting and fund management, not a health practitioner, much less a former law enforcer or a retired general. Therefore, it should be chaired by the secretary of Finance, not of DOH,” Sen. Panfilo Lacson said.

Sen. Nancy Binay said: “Philhealth and the DOH should get their act together to prevent more hospitals from disengaging.”

Senator Grace Poe meanwhile believes that there is no dearth of competent and qualified leaders for PhilHealth, which she likens to a “sinking ship.”

“The question we have been asking since the start of the pandemic is: who will take over a sinking ship? Surely, this country has no shortage of men and women who can run PhilHealth properly. But it is hard to find a true expert if we will continuously just look at the usual pool of recycled appointees,” Poe said.

"The patients and hospitals deserve better service from PhilHealth."

Sen. Sonny Angara emphasized it is really important to examine the agency’s reimbursement procedures since PhilHealth is one of the “weak links” in the country’s health system.

“We saw the hospital withdrawal coming which is why I’ve been pushing Philhealth to examine their reimbursement procedures. The suggestion to have more finance professionals is sound as well as actuaries and management experts," Angara said.

"It could be a game changer because of the UHC law but it needs to be more efficient and well managed to be such,” he said.

PhilHealth spokesperson Dr. Shirley Domingo said in a government public briefing that the agency was continuously paying hospital claims, and it was meeting with hospitals to reconcile unpaid claims.

Domingo said since January 2020, PhilHealth has paid hospitals at least P155 billion in claims. It is also fast-tracking payments of claims via the Debit-Credit Payment Method, which has PhilHealth pay 80 percent of a certain claim to a hospital even as it remains on process.

