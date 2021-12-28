Visitors flock to the Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City on Christmas Day, Saturday. Health experts cautioned about the slight increase in COVID-19 cases from last week and advised the public to observe minimum health protocols as the threat of coronavirus remains. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Philippines on Tuesday reported 421 more COVID-19 cases, raising the country's total to 2,839,111 even as it remains to be on guard against the more transmissible omicron variant.

Based on the health department's 4 p.m. bulletin, the country has 9,750 active infections, accounting for 0.3 percent of the total case count. Of those still battling the disease, 374 are in critical condition and 1,778 are severely ill.

Intensive case unit beds are 21 percent used up in Metro Manila, and 18 percent across the country, the Department of Health said.

The positivity rate is at 2.6 percent, derived from test results of samples from 18,122 individuals on Sunday.

There were two more patients who died due to the respiratory disease, bringing the death toll to 51,213.

The DOH said the two died last September but were only reported Tuesday due to "late encoding of death information to COVIDKaya."

"This issue is currently being coordinated with the Epidemiology and Surveillance Units to ensure information is up to date," the agency said.

Meanwhile, the country's total number of recoveries increased by 248 to 2,778,148.

A total of 18 laboratories failed to submit data on time, of which two were not operational.

On Monday, the DOH announced the country's fourth omicron variant case involving a 38-year old female who arrived in the country from the US on Dec. 10 via Philippine Airlines flight PR 127.

Her husband had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Philippine authorities have fully vaccinated 62 percent of the target 77.1 million individuals, government data showed on Monday.

