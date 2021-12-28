MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte will sign the 2022 national budget before Dec. 31, Malacanang said Tuesday.

Cabinet Secretary and acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles said at a press briefing that the proposed budget is still being reviewed and vetted.

"Hindi pa po natatapos yung review process at pagsusuri ng budget," Nograles said. "Alam n'yo medyo, hindi medyo, makapal ang budget book 'no. Napakakapal ng budget book. Ilang libro po iyan na kailangang isa-isahin."

(The review process and scrutiny of the budget is not yet finished. You know, the budget book is very thick. It has a lot of books that have to be checked thoroughly.)

Nograles' statement came amid reports of Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III saying that the budget signing originally set for Dec. 28 would be delayed.

Nograles said the government has enough means to finance the P5 trillion budget, explaining that potential sources of funds had already been eyed even before the proposed General Appropriations Act was submitted to Congress.

He said that government is expected to make P3.3 trillion in revenue next year, while the rest of the budget would be funded by borrowings. According to him, 77 percent of these borrowings are from domestic sources.

"So naka-program na po lahat ng revenue streams na kinakailangan natin to implement fully the budget for 2022," he said.

(All the revenue streams that we need for us to fully implement the budget for 2022 have already been programmed.)

