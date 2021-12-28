MANILA - The public can still get updates on the country's number of COVID-19 cases even as the Department of Health discontinues the release of daily case bulletins by next year, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Cabinet Secretary and acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles said at a press briefing that the public can instead check the DOH's COVID-19 Tracker on its website.

"By focusing on the vaccination, we may see that cases of COVID-19 will be mild or asymptomatic na lamang because so many Filipinos are already fully vaccinated," he said.

"So magiging focus nalang natin ngayon, really, is yung vaccination rate and looking at hospital utilization rate, looking at critical and severe and even moderate cases," he added.

(By focusing on the vaccination, we may see that cases of COVID-19 will be mild of asymptomatic because so many Filipinos are already fully vaccinated. So our focus will be on the vaccination rate and looking at hospital utilization rates, as well as critical, severe, and even moderate cases.)

Nograles said the Inter Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases and other indicators, and report these findings to the public.

"Yung format lang naman nagbago. Yung format, which is COVID-19 Tracker na po. Dun na po natin pwedeng hanapin by using the DOH website," he said. "Pero lahat ng numero na yan, hindi namin sinasabi na hindi namin titignan iyan. So patuloy yung pagtingin namin ng active cases, new cases. Lahat po yan, tinitignan natin."

(Only the format changed, which is the COVID-19 tracker. We can look at cases there through the DOH website. We're not saying that we will stop looking at these numbers. We will continue to look at active cases and new cases. We're looking at all of these.)

On Monday, the DOH said that it would discontinue releasing COVID-19 case bulletins on social media by Jan. 1, 2022. Instead, it would release the data via daily updates on the DOH website's COVID-19 Tracker.

The agency explained that this was being done to streamline its public communication efforts.

