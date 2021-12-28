Marcos camp answers 'Solid North' group's disqualification case

Presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. faces several cases before the Commission on Elections. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The camp of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday filed before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) their formal answer to the petition of an Ilocano group seeking to disqualify the late dictator's son from Halalan 2022.

In his 24-page sworn answer to the petition of Pudno Nga Ilokano, Marcos argued he was “never convicted by final judgment” of any crime involving moral turpitude; was "never sentenced by final judgment” to a penalty of more than 18 months imprisonment nor of prision correccional; and was not disqualified from holding public office.

Marcos is represented by the law firm of Marcos-era Solicitor General Estelito Mendoza, who is also handling other petitions filed before the Comelec seeking to cancel his certificate of candidacy.

Pudno Nga Ilokano's petition was anchored on Marcos’ tax case conviction in the 1990’s, like the other petitions against the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas' (PFP) 2022 standard bearer.

Marcos argued the law must not be retroactively used against him, as he maintained the taxable years in question were before the Jan. 1, 1986 effectivity of Presidential Decree No. 1994, which introduced the perpetual disqualification penalty when the offender is a public official or employee.

The petitioners asserted that Marcos is “perpetually disqualified from holding any public office” on the basis of his 1995 tax case conviction by the Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC) for non-payment of income taxes and non-filing of income tax returns (ITRs) from 1982-1985.

Marcos was sentenced to imprisonment and payment of fine.

On appeal, in 1997, the decision was modified by the Court of Appeals (CA), acquitting Marcos of non-payment of taxes while upholding his non-filing of ITR conviction.

The prison sentence was removed by the CA.

The petitioners insist on the applicability of sec. 253 (c) of the Tax Code in the case.

But the Marcos camp disagrees.

“[Marcos] simply failed to file his tax returns for taxable years 1982 to 1985… Therefore, the penalty of perpetual disqualification which was introduced by PD 1994 cannot be applied… [T]o rule otherwise would be tantamount to a violation of the constitutional prohibition on ex post facto law,” Marcos’ answer read.

Marcos further argued the poll body “is bereft of any power to nullify decisions of the [CA], especially when such decisions do not even pertain to any election law,” in defense of his claim (1) he was not penalized of imprisonment; and (2) both the QC RTC and CA rulings did not mete the penalty of perpetual disqualification.

On the petitioners’ claim that the modified CA ruling is “void,” Marcos stressed “all the more” is he not disqualified from running in the polls.

“[I]t is as if there was no judgment or act of failure to file tax returns,” his answer maintained.

Marcos also stressed the non-filing of tax returns has already been “decriminalized” by the TRAIN Law (RA 10963), insofar as persons receiving purely compensation income are concerned.

Aside from the Pudno Nga Ilokano petition, there are 5 other petitions pending with the Comelec urging the poll body to bar Marcos from the presidential derby.

Marcos' presidential bid is considered so far the most legally-contested in the country's recent election history.

He is running in tandem with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, whose father, President Rodrigo Duterte, described him as a "weak" leader.

