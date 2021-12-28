MAYNILA - Dumating na ang karagdagang 367,380 doses ng COVID-19 vaccines, Martes ng gabi.

Lulan ang panibagong batch ng bakuna ng Hong Kong Air flight LD456 na lumapag 9:05 p.m. sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

Karagdagang 367,380 doses ng Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, dumating na sa NAIA Terminal 3. pic.twitter.com/c5nka5h9CI — jeffrey hernaez 🇵🇭 (@jeffreyhernaez) December 28, 2021

Bahagi ito ng kabuuang 1,553,930 doses ng Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines na binili ng pamahalaan. Unang dumating Lunes ng gabi ang 1,187,550 doses ng bakuna.

Ayon kay National Task Forces Against COVID-19 special medical adviser Dr. Ted Herbosa, umaabot na sa 205 million doses ng bakuna ang dumating sa Pilipinas.

"To date, we have landed already 205 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. We have landed over 59 million (Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines), 39 million procured by the government and another 20 million donated to us,” aniya.

Ipinagmalaki rin ni Herbosa ang kasalukuyang lagay ng vaccination program ng pamahalaan.

"We have already vaccinated many people, 48 million fully vaccinated, about 43% of our target population, and a remainder of about 50 plus million awaiting their second dose. We are doing very well, we are preparing for our booster doses and second doses for the arrival of Omicron," aniya.

Maaari na rin umanong masimulan ang pagbabakuna sa mga kabataan sa susunod na taon.

"We procured 15 million doses of Pfizer for children which will arrive in January and February so hopefully we will be able to start vaccination the 5 to 11 years old, but in the meantime, we’re catching up and trying to hurry up the vaccinations to increase the full vaccinated number in the Philippines so that we can be ready for the arrival of Omicron variant,” ani Herbosa.