MANILA - Presidential aspirant Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Tuesday urged the government to replace the head of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), as more hospitals disengaged with the state insurer.

PhilHealth should be headed by the finance secretary, and not by a retired general or a health official, said Lacson.

"What is wrong with PhilHealth? Everything. First, it should be headed by somebody who knows accounting and fund management, not a health practitioner, much less a former law enforcer or a retired general. Therefore, it should be chaired by the Secretary Finance, not of DOH," he said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, it was reported that at least 7 private hospitals in Iloilo City will not renew their accreditation with the firm starting Jan. 1 next year over unpaid claims amounting to P895 million.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque chairs PhilHealth while former National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) chief Dante Gierran serves as President and CEO.

Gierran admitted last year that he does not know anything about public health or health services.

He was preceded by Ricardo Morales, a retired military general, who resigned after damning corruption accusations were hurled against him and the medical insurer over P15 billion in missing funds.

PhilHealth, however, rejected claims that the P15 billion were stolen, saying these went to hospitals to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Presidential aspirant Isko Moreno Domagoso earlier this month suggested the same thing, and said he would fix the issues hounding PhilHealth by appointing financial experts to lead the state insurer instead of medical practitioners and other retired officials.

As early as October, private hospitals warned the government about their plan to cut ties with PhilHealth over the state insurer's failure to pay COVID-19-related claims from 2020.

