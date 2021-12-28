MANILA - Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Tuesday discouraged the public from selling and using firecrackers in the capital to welcome the new year, saying authorities would go after those who would violate the policy against firecrackers.

"Totoong itataboy namin, ipagbabawal namin, pero totoo rin na papalusutan niyo kami," the mayor told reporters.

(It is true that we will go after them, that we will ban it, but it is also true that they will give excuses.)

"Wag na kayo magtinda ng paputok. Mamumuhunan pa kayo tapos makakalawit lang namin, tapos susunugin lang namin. Sayang lang puhunan," he said.

(Don't sell firecrackers. You will buy goods that will only be confiscated and burned. It's a waste of capital.)

For now, the local government is trying to be diplomatic by urging the public to use traditional noisemakers, the mayor said.

"Pinipilit ko kyong unawain kasi gusto niyo masaya, maingay ang pasko the way it was before, the way it used to be," he said.

(I am trying to be understanding because I know you want the holidays to be happy and fun, the way it was before, the way it used to be.)

"Bumili na lang kayo ng maraming torotot o kung wala kayong pambili ng torotot, yung kaldero ninyo batenggahin ninyo," he said.

(Just buy a lot of trumpets or if you don't have money to buy these, just make noise using your pots and pans.)

The public should just save their money instead of buying firecrackers, Domagoso said.

"Para makaiwas na din kayo sa disgrasya," he said.

"Hindi ka nga nadisgrasya ni COVID pero sigurado ako, malaki ang disgrasya mo sa paputok dahil alam naman natin na taon-taon may nangyayari," he said.

Last year, the National Capital Region banned the use of firecrackers in Metro Manila after mayors "unanimously" agreed to prohibit all kinds of firecrackers during the holiday season.

